(Glenwood) -- Preparations continue for a major bond issue referendum in the Glenwood School District.
Though final plans are pending, voters are expected to go to the polls in November on proposed upgrades to the district's elementary and middle school facilities, as well as a building on the Glenwood Resource Center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the plan includes renovated classrooms at West Elementary School, and more extensive renovations at the Northeast Elementary Building.
"The elementary (building) at Northeast is original," said Embray. "It's had a couple of additions put on it. But, the original classrooms are very outdated, and the boiler system, the HVAC system at that building is very inefficient, and it's hard to maintain temperatures. So, we're looking at upgrading the facility--the mechanical systems, as well as the classrooms."
Another component is construction of a daycare addition to Northeast Elementary--something Embray says would fill a big need in the community.
"It actually gets the location down onto one of our campuses," he said. "We would not have to do the amount of transportation we have to do now to get students to there for the wraparound program. However, with new space, and a little bit larger space and more efficient space, I think more parents would take advantage of the daycare program."
Renovation of the middle school's heating and air conditioning systems are also proposed. School officials also hope to gain access to the Glenwood Resource Center's administration building through a lease agreement with an LLC, and convert the facility into an Innovation Center.
"We're looking at taking over the administrative building that's up on the hill," said Embray, "and converting that into our Innovation Center, where we're going to put in place cybersecurity, robotics and mass communications, and hopefully Firefighter I and II in that program for the fall of '24. However, it sits on a centralized power plant, and we would have to move it off of that power plant in order to be independent from the other buildings."
Embray says an exact bond issue amount has not been established. The superintendent says he hopes to present a final pricetag to the Glenwood School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Devin Embray here: