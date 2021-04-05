(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested after authorities raided a Glenwood location early Sunday morning.
Glenwood Police say 62-year-old Karen Barbara Saunders of Glenwood was arrested for possession of a methamphetamine with intent to deliver--a class B felony, possession of methamphetamine--a serious misdemeanor, possession of marijuana--a serious misdemeanor, failure to have a drug tax stamp--a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. Also arrested was 45-year-old Mandy Kay Croson of Glenwood for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver--a class C felony, plus possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia--all serious misdemeanors.
Both suspects were arrested after Glenwood police officers, along with the Iowa State Patrol and the Mills County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at 906 and 906 1/2 Green Street in Glenwood at around 4:30 a.m.
Both suspects were released from the Mills County Jail after posting bond.