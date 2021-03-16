(Glenwood) -- Students at Glenwood High school are gearing up for the Family Community Career Leaders of America state convention.
Members of the Glenwood FCCLA chapter appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program to discuss what the chapter provides.
“We are a non-profit organization at our school,” chapter president Elizabeth Clark said. “What we do is create a star event over something we are passionate about and we put it into a presentation and we will speak to judges at the district, state and national levels.”
This past week the chapter was able to celebrate National FCCLA week at their school. The vice president of records for the chapter Molly Killion spoke on what took place over the week.
“Mostly we just do a lot of stuff to try and get the community more involved in the chapter,” Killion said. “We raise awareness about FCCLA and we also do things to recognize our staff and the things that they do to help our chapter and all of the members in it.”
The officer of finance for the chapter Ady Oetter shared her initial interest in the group and about why the past week was a great opportunity to gain interest in the organization.
“I wanted to be involved in FCCLA because of the upperclassmen and my older sister was a part of it and it just sounded like such a great group,” Oetter said. “FCCLA week is always fun to participate in because we have different dress up days that we do, like one day we wear red. It’s just all fun to be a part of.”
Chapter members are now focusing on their star events as they prepare their presentations state. The vice president of membership and development for the state of Iowa and the Glenwood chapter vice president Vivianne Payne spoke on what state will look like this year.
“Due to COVID this year we’ve kind of had to plan state a little differently,” Payne said. “Last week me and my fellow state officers all met up and we decided on how we are going to run our state platform. We wanted to create something that was still an engaging experience for all of our members. What we’ve done is create a hop in platform, kind of like zoom, and we are going to go through with different break out sessions and still show everyone how to advocate for things they believe in even as COVID makes things a little difficult this year.”
To hear the full interview with the Glenwood FCCLA chapter members click below.