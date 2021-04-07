UPDATE: 10:22 A.M. April 7th, 2021
(Glenwood) -- Teamwork by a host of KMAland fire departments prevented a bad situation from getting worse early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from numerous area departments responded to a fire in the city's downtown square. Departments from Glenwood and other communities were dispatched to the fire in the 400 block on Sharp Street at around 12:30 a.m. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News extra help was needed immediately because of the precarious nature of a downtown building fire.
"Historically, in town square fires, the outcome isn't the greatest in a lot of those types of fires," said Gray, "because the buildings are so close together. And then, with all the remodeling and stuff that goes on throughout the years in those buildings, sometimes firewalls are breached with, you know, plumbing and electrical (work) over the years. So, they are a fast moving fire, and there are a lot of different conditions that are in those fires."
Heavy smoke and flames poured from the structure upon firefighters' arrival. Law enforcement officers worked to evacuate people living in apartment units in that building and other adjoining structures. Gray says combined forces launched interior and aerial attacks, and contained the fire's spread.
"We had a crew that went in and immediately did an attack on it that kind of slowed it a little bit," he said. "We had our aerial (truck) set up. Red Oak came in with their aerial. We had departments from Oak Township, Silver City, Pacific Junction, Hastings, Henderson, Emerson, Malvern--there might have been a couple more there. But, we had several departments and agencies there that were assisting us, and everybody did a great job of containing the fire."
No injuries were reported. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted Glenwood officials in investigating the blaze. Improper extinguishment of smoking material was determined as the fire's cause.
"Basically, it started on the back deck," said Gray, "breached into the rear portion of the structure, going up into the attic. It was heavy fire and smoke damage into the structure, up into the apartment area. We are able to stop with the initial push that we did. Then when everybody else arrived, we continued to try to control it, and get it extinguished."
Gray saluted the assistance received under mutual aid in preventing a major catastrophe.
"Everybody did a great job," he said. "I can't praise them enough for the teamwork. Everybody knew their job. They knew what to do. That's a lot of highly-trained individuals on these departments, and the equipment. Hopefully, their communities see that, and make sure they have the training and the equipment to do their jobs."
Hours before the downtown fire, Glenwood's firefighters battled a barn fire along Quigg Avenue. Gray says his department didn't return to the fire station from that fire until around 11:30 Monday evening.
