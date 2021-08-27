(Glenwood) -- After years of service to the community, the Glenwood Fire Chief will now be a salaried position with the city.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Glenwood City Council approved the job description and setting of the salary for Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray. The council set Gray's salary at $55,000 with benefits included as well. City Administrator Angie Winquist tells KMA News the approval will help address multiple needs for the city.
"They've talked about it for quite some time now, Fire Chief Gray has done quite a bit for the fire department and puts in a lot of countless hours," Winquist said. "But we also needed to fill a need. When our Code Enforcement Officer resigned, we kind of dispersed those duties among people in the city."
On top of his Fire Chief duties, Winquist says there were other duties added to Gray's job description, including filling the code enforcement need.
"He will be code enforcement to enforce nuisance abatements of properties that are in violation be sending notices to property owners," Winquist said. "He will be working with Planning and Zoning, and the Board of Adjustments, he'll attend their meetings and he'll assist with any building permits needed by the Planning and Zoning Board. Then he'll serve as the chair person for the Employee Safety Committee, he'll be our liaison with our IMWCA, and OSHA representative."
The council had also originally planned for Gray to serve as the compliance officer of buildings, however, after discussion, the Public Administration Committee, meeting before the council Tuesday, decided to remove it.
To help find a figure and benefits to offer Gray, Winquist says the council called around to other cities in the area with a similar situation.
"We reached out to other cities that payed fire chiefs, and right now Chief Gray was just given a stipend every December," Winquist said. "Looking at some of the classes he's going to take as far as working with the P and Z board, they will look at an increase once he's getting certification on some of those classes."
Winquist says the council are very pleased with the work that Gray has done within the fire department.
"He writes a lot of grants for the fire department, he has been building the fire department back up, but the rapport has gotten so much better over the last few years," Winquist said. "He really works hard making sure that the policies are in place at the fire department, and getting the training that the staff needs."
Previously, similar to several volunteer fire departments, Gray was the only member receiving a stipend as the Fire Chief which he would then split with the Assistant Fire Chief.