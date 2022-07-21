(Glenwood) -- Archives of several historical and current Mills County newspapers have a new digital hub for individuals to access.
That's according to Glenwood Library Director Tara Painter, who tells KMA News her library has successfully launched the Mills County Newspaper Archive after working with an archivist through Advantage Archive. The digital interface includes the Tabor Beacon, Fremont Mills Beacon Enterprise, Mills County Journal, Glenwood Opinion, Mills County Tribune, Glenwood Opinion Tribune, the Sent of God, and the currently operating Opinion Tribune. The archives date back as far as 1868 with the Glenwood Opinion and as recently as 2020 with the Opinion Tribune. Painter says the new database allows individuals to search through several different filters.
"So we've got all these images of the newspapers, so it's got all the pictures and all the cool stuff," said Painter. "And then you can search by individual newspapers, you can search all the newspapers, you can choose a time period, you can search by name, by subject -- it's just a really neat database."
Painter says providing a free service for individuals to view the archives was essential, but it likely wouldn't have happened as quickly without a generous donation.
"They're offered by other services, but the availability was not reliable, so I thought this was something we needed to take ownership of," said Painter. "We were fortunate enough to get a donation that allowed us to do them all at once. I had been hoping and planning to start in on them, but this gentleman wanted to donate to our genealogy department, and it covered all of those fees."
Painter says there were two main parts of the digitalization project.
"One was the historical papers which we already had all the microfilm for and that's something we had done a long time ago, and then we have added in the Glenwood Opinion Tribune through 2020," said Painter. "That has been the biggest change because we had those historical papers through a subscription service, but having the (Opinion Tribune) online as well is the biggest change."
Painter says previous archives of the Opinion Tribune had only included the text rather than images of the papers.
Contrary to what might be popular belief, Painter says the current microfilm archives have a longer shelf life than the digital version. But, she says the ease of access was a priority.
"Sitting with a microfilm printer/reader is awkward and difficult and you don't have an index, so you're just going to be scrolling the date and time that you think the event happened," said Painter. "But this search engine gives us so much flexibility."
Painter says the microfilm archives are still available at the Glenwood Public Library. She adds the digital archive was made possible through the generosity of Jean and Leslie Martindale and is in memory of Lucile and Jean Martindale. The new digital database is available on the library's website.