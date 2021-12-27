(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested after allegedly wrecking his vehicle into a chain link fence.
According to the Glenwood Police Department, officers were called to a wreck around 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say a 2013 Nissan Juke driven by 24-year-old De'one Denson was driving northbound on Elm Street when it ran a stop sign at the intersection with 6th Street. The vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a chain link fence in the backyard of a house in the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive.
Following an investigation, officers arrested Denson on a charge of OWI -- second offense. He was taken to the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond.