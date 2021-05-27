Michael David Barton

Michael David Barton

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces drug-related charges.

Glenwood Police say 38-year-old Michael David Barton was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. Barton was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

