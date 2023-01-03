Todd Morris

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested last weekend for eluding.

The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris on Friday. Morris was charged with eluding.

He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

