(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a single-vehicle incident over the weekend.
The Glenwood Police Department says officers were dispatched shortly before 8:50 p.m. Friday to 104 Golfview Estates for an intoxicated driver call. Upon arrival, authorities say a 2015 GMC Sierra K 1500 S driven by 42-year-old Simon Fletcher was located behind the residence.
The police department says witnesses saw the vehicle strike a large brick mailbox and a tree, reverse and proceed forward striking a light pole. Authorities say the vehicle then went through the yard of 105 Golfview Estates, continued north running over landscaping and bushes, then struck 108 Golfview Estates damaging the brick front of the home along with trim and gutters. Police say the vehicle then curved around the structures heading south before coming to rest behind 104 Golfview Estates. Authorities say two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Fletcher was charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense and two counts of child endangerment and was later released from the Mills County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.