(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following an altercation in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dillan Michael Jones of Glenwood was arrested late Wednesday evening for child endangerment, assault with injury, assault on a person in certain occupations and interference with official acts. Jones was arrested in connection with an incident on Genn Lane shortly after 9 p.m.
Jones is being held in the Mills County Jail on $6,300 bond. Other arrests are included in the Mills County Sheriff's report published here: