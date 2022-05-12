Dillan Michael Jones

(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following an altercation in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dillan Michael Jones of Glenwood was arrested late Wednesday evening for child endangerment, assault with injury, assault on a person in certain occupations and interference with official acts. Jones was arrested in connection with an incident on Genn Lane shortly after 9 p.m.

Jones is being held in the Mills County Jail on $6,300 bond. Other arrests are included in the Mills County Sheriff's report published here:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Report 5122022

