(Clarinda) -- A Glenwood man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office reports 49-year-old, Trent James Fisher, of Glenwood was arrested following a traffic stop. Authorities report following the stop initiated by a traffic violation, Fisher was charged for Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Fisher was transported to the Page County jail where he is being held on $2,300 bond pending further court proceedings.