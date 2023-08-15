(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces a bevy of charges following his arrest in Mills County early Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Randy Dean Burton was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for two counts of 1st degree theft, 2nd degree theft, child endangerment, felon in control of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occurred on Mahaffrey Road.
Burton was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $36,300 bond. More from the Sheriff's Office is available below: