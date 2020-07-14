(Council Bluffs) -- A Glenwood man and Council Bluffs woman have both been sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 41-year-old Robert Matthew Justice of Glenwood was sentenced to 156 months in prison with five years of supervised release and 44-year-old Stacey Madonna Morrison of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 61 months in prison with three years of supervised release. The sentencing was the results of an investigation by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force into meth trafficking in western Iowa and the Omaha metro area. Both defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in March 2020.
Authorities say Justice would bring meth into western Iowa and provide it to Morrison, who distributed it to others in Pottwattamie, Mills and Fremont counties. The case was investigated by the Mills County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.