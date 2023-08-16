(Glenwood) – A Glenwood man faces additional charges following a search warrant and investigation.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at 62700 Mahaffrey Road south of Glenwood Monday evening. During the search, authorities say they recovered three stolen vehicle and over $30,000 in stolen property, including tools and construction equipment. Deputies also found firearms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect in the case – 43-year-old Randy Dean Burton – is being held on several felony charges in the Mills County Jail on $86,000 cash only bond. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has allowed them to solve and close several thefts in the county dating back to January 2022.