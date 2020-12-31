(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Lucas North was driving a 2009 Kia northbound on Levi Road near Highway 34 around 4 p.m. Authorities say North was traveling downhill and lost control of his vehicle driving too fast for weather conditions.
The vehicle slid into the west ditch and rolled multiple times. North was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital by Glenwood Rescue with unknown injuries. He was also cited for failure to maintain control.
Other accident reports from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below.