(Mills County) -- A collision Saturday night has left one person dead.
The Iowa State Patrol reports that 40-year-old Caleb Wear of Glenwood was killed in the accident. Around 9:38 p.m. Wear was traveling northbound on 1-29, when the rear of his motorcycle was struck by a northbound minivan driven by 47-year-old Bharatkumar Patel of Papillion. Both vehicles left the road and entered the ditch.
Wear sustained fatal injuries, and was life-flighted to UNMC. Patel was uninjured.
The crash is currently under investigation.