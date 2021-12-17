(Council Bluffs) -- A Glenwood man has been sentenced for a methamphetamine offense.
The Southern District of Iowa announced Friday that 42-year-old Joshua Matthew St. John of Glenwood has been sentenced to 132 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The court says St. John's imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, St. John pleaded guilty to the offense in May. St. John's co-defendant Sarah Diane Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7th.
The court says St. John was arrested back in April 2020 after a confidential source had arranged to purchase a quarter pound of methamphetamine at St. John's residence. After the source reported seeing a large quantity of the drug in his home, law enforcement executed a search warrant of St. John's residence and recovered approximately a half pound of methamphetamine and distribution paraphernalia.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Council Bluffs Police Department, the Pottawattamie and Mills County Sheriff's Offices, and the Glenwood Police Department investigated the case.