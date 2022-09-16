(Des Moines) --- Two KMAland schools are among those receiving national recognition.
The U.S. Department of Education Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The award honors schools for overall academic performance, or for progress in closing achievement gaps amongst subgroups of students. Five Iowa schools made the list for this year, including Mount Ayr Elementary School and West Elementary School in Glenwood. Others achieving blue ribbons status included Prairie Trail Elementary School in Ankeny, Van Meter High School and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
Up to 420 schools are nominated for the award each year.