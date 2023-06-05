(Glenwood) -- Yes, Virginia, Glenwood's aquatic center will open this summer.
June 12th is the tentative opening date after repairs to a series of problems which kept the pool closed all last summer, and delayed this year's swimming season past Memorial Day weekend. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News contractors returned to the pool in April after a new series of problems were discovered.
"Once those repairs are done, we noticed there was something else going on with the pool, because we were still losing water," said Farnan. "We opened up a couple spots, and we found that there were still cracks in the supply line that goes to the deep end. We fixed one of those cracks, and then saw that we still had water. So, then we took a video camera and snaked down the rest of that pipe and found another crack about 100 feet away from the first crack. So, we opened that up, and got that fixed."
Farnan says next Monday's opening date was set after testing the repairs and the pool's equipment late last week.
"Everything was turned on on Friday," she said. "We had the plates withdrawn, the pumps were running. I met down there with Public Works and also the (Mills County) YMCA--because we partner with them to help manage the pool--and we decided that we could probably open on June 12th, because we had to pour a bunch of concrete, and decided we could probably let that set."
Still, Farnan says the setting of an opening date is a relief to her and other city officials.
"I think there's some probably lingering issue we'll have to work out this fall," said Farnan, "but right now, we're happy with where the pool is, and we're excited to have an opening date set."
Once the facility opens, hours for the 2023 season are daily from 1-to-8 p.m. until August 21st, then August 26-27th and September 2nd-4th from 1-5 p.m. Information regarding season passes is available from the city of Glenwood's website.