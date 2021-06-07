(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's outdoor aquatic center is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a full season.
Glenwood City Administrator and Finance Director Angie Winquist tells KMA News about 200 swimmers passed through the facility's gates Saturday and Sunday. Winquist says warm weather--and the fact that school was out for the summer in the Glenwood School District--helped the opening weekend attendance.
"Their last day of school was supposed to be June 4th," said Winquist. "They moved that up, where they got out the week before. We had some requests to open it Memorial Day weekend. We waited until June 5th, and it worked out because Memorial Day wasn't a very good day, anyway. We were happy we waited until June 5th."
City officials expect a normal season this year. Like other KMAland pools, Glenwood's facility operated during a shortened season last year because of COVID-19 constraints. Winquist says precautions were taken once the 2020 season finally began.
"Instead of selling memberships," she said, "we made a flat daily rate of $3 per person. During that time, we had different hours of operation, where we conducted two different sessions--1-to-4 p.m. and 4:30-to-7 p.m., to get less people in the pool at one time. So, that worked out pretty well for us last year."
Glenwood opened the $5 million facility in 2016. Despite some offseason repairs, Winquist says the pool is in good shape.
"This year, we had to replace the lily patch," said Winquist. "We had to repaint some of the lines. We had a few repairs last year. We had some leaks, but we seem to have got that taken care of. So, we're hoping it's in pretty good condition right now."
Glenwood's outdoor pool is open daily from 1-to-8 p.m., with an adult swim from noon-to-1. The complete listing of admission and membership fees is available from the city's website.