(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police made a series of drug arrests over the weekend.

At least five arrests were reported on Friday. They included 29-year-old Timothy John Jennings of Glenwood, who was arrested for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennings was released from the Mills County Jail on $2,300 bond.

Also arrested Friday was 42-year-old Anton Joshua Pedersen of Glenwood on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, gathering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pederson was released from the county after posting $7,300 cash or surety bond.

Glenwood PD also arrested 46-year-old Veronica Lynn George of Glenwood Saturday on two counts of 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. George was released from custody on $9,300 bond.

Other arrests are listed on the Glenwood Police report published here:

