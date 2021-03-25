(Glenwood) -- Three people were arrested on separate charges in Glenwood over the past two days.
Glenwood Police say 32-year-old Heather-Rae NMN Beaman of Glenwood was arrested Wednesday for domestic abuse assault. Beaman was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, pending an appearance before the county magistrate.
Police also arrested a Council Bluffs man on warrants in two counties. Twenty-eight year-old Zackari Tyler Smith was arrested on two Pottawattamie County warrants for probation violation, and voluntary absence from custody. He also faces Mills County charges of possession of a controlled substance. Smith was being held in the Mills County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000.
Also, 29-year-old Jamilla Marie Havrum of Council Bluffs was arrested for fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond on Havrum is set at $1,000.