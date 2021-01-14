(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police made at least two arrests Wednesday.
The arrests are listed in the Glenwood Police Department's latest report:
Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police made at least two arrests Wednesday.
The arrests are listed in the Glenwood Police Department's latest report:
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.