(Glenwood) -- An Omaha woman faces drug-related charges in Glenwood following a weekend arrest.
Glenwood Police say 38-year-old Bree Anne Crotty was arrested Saturday for a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of contraband in jail, possession of marijuana--3rd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crotty is being held in the Mills County Jail on $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Also Saturday, police say 29-year-old Alex Lee Buckner was arrested for 5th degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault. Alex Buckner was released from the county jail after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
In an unrelated incident, 33-year-old Tyler Eldon Buckner of Emerson was arrested Thursday on a Mills County warrant for an unspecified charge. Tyler Buckner is in custody in the county jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond.