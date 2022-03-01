(Glenwood) -- A pair of suspects face charges following their arrests in unrelated incidents Tuesday morning.
The Glenwood Police Department reports 56-year-old Stephanie Hightshoe of Nebraska City was arrested Tuesday on three counts of Introducing Intoxicants or Drugs into an Institution and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hightshoe was transported to the Mills County Jail where she is being held on $15,300 bond cash or surety.
Also arrested Tuesday was 32-year-old Elizabeth Evans of Council Bluffs for a controlled substance violation. Evans was also transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $10,000 bond cash or surety.
More from the Glenwood Police Department can be found below.