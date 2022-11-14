(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood over the weekend in separate incidents.
The Glenwood Police Department says 43-year-old Jeffery Hartley of Glenwood was arrested Sunday for domestic abuse assault. Hartley was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Also Sunday, Glenwood Police says 26-year-old Codie Exley of Council Bluffs was arrested on a Mills County warrant. Exley was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.