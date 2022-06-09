(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a trio of arrests in separate incidents Wednesday.
The police department says 55-year-old Sherry Harvey of Glenwood was arrested on a Mills County warrant for probation violation. Harvey was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
Additionally, authorities say 44-year-old Phillip Mott of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault and going armed with intent.
Finally, the police department says 23-year-old Jordan Salmons of Glenwood was booked for assault causing bodily injury and violation of a no contact order.
Both Mott and Salmons were taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.