(Glenwood) -- A pair of Glenwood suspects face charges following their separate arrests this week.
The Glenwood Police Department reports 61-year-old Peggy Kaderka of Glenwood faces multiple charges following her Thursday arrest. Authorities say Kaderka was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and OWI 1st Offense. Kaderka was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,300 bond cash or surety.
Glenwood Police also reports 34-year-old Amber Pike was arrested Wednesday for Driving While Barred. Pike was transported to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.