(Glenwood) -- A pair of Glenwood suspects face drug charges following their arrests Friday.
The Glenwood Police Department says 34-year-old Sherman Condrey of Council Bluffs was arrested Friday for a number of drug-related charges. Authorities say Condrey faces charges of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Condrey was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $7,300 bond cash or surety.
Glenwood Police also report 34-year-old Kristi Stewart of Council Bluffs was arrested Friday for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stewart was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,300 bond cash or surety, and was later released after posting bond.