(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department has reported a pair of weekend arrests in non-related incidents.
The Police Department says 33-year-old Joshua Hastie of Glenwood was arrested Saturday. Authorities say Hastie was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault and Possession of Contraband in Jail. Hastie was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Glenwood police also say 25-year-old Luis Perez of Glenwood was arrested Sunday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, and OWI 1st Offense. Perez was transported to the Mills County Jail and was later released after posting $4,000 bond cash or surety.