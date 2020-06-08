(Glenwood) -- Three suspects were arrested in Glenwood in separate incidents over the weekend.
Glenwood Police say 19-year-old Emma Dewey of Council Bluffs was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana. Dewey was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond. Also arrested Sunday was 19-year-old Brayden Mowery of Omaha for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mowery is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,300 cash or surety bond.
Also, 43-year-old Michael Carver of Glenwood was arrested Monday for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Carver is being held in the Mills County Jail on $900 bond.