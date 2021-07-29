(Glenwood) -- Law enforcement officials in Glenwood are hoping to reach out to the community with a special event next week.
In conjunction with the Glenwood Farmers Market, Glenwood Police will host a "Cultivate Community" event Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. downtown. The event includes multiple events for the whole family as a way to meet local law enforcement and other officials. Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen says the event is similar to other social events hosted by area police departments.
"It should be a great time," said Johansen. "We call it Cultivate Community because we partner with our local farmer's market. It's our version of National Night Out -- which Red Oak celebrates on August 3rd. We're just trying to make it the best and most fun event that we can. We've got a lot of participation from all of the local businesses and community support. We look forward to having a good crowd, hopefully."
The night begins with a car show around the square, booths around the courthouse lawn, drawings for prizes, a family friendly workout, root beer floats at the Bloom Senior Center and various food and drink specials at restaurants and bars around the square. Johansen says several law enforcement and other governmental entities will hold demonstrations.
"We're going to have different demonstrations from various public safety entities including the Secret Service, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Iowa State Patrol, Mills County Sheriff's and ourselves," said Johansen. "Mills County Conservation will also be on hand. The list goes on and on."
Just down the block from the square, the Glenwood Fire Department will also host a hydrant party for all ages.
"The Fire Department is going to hold a hydrant party down by the Fire Department, itself," said Johansen. "It should be a good time. We're reminding everybody to bring their swimsuits that wants to partake in that."
The event is being held in conjunction with the Glenwood Area Farmers Market, which takes place on the square each Wednesday from 4-6:30 p.m. Johansen was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.