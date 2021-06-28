(Glenwood) -- Residents of Glenwood and elsewhere in KMAland should be on the alert for potential scams.
Glenwood Police notes an uptick on scam-related phone calls, mailings and even text messages in recent weeks. One scam involves alleged companies calling residents, offering something for payment with a gift card. Authorities warn residents not to fall for this scam, as no reputable company would take gift cards as payment.
Police say another popular scam involves residents receiving a phone call from the Internal Revenue Service or federal law enforcement officials warning of illegal activity on their accounts, and the possibility of facing criminal charges unless they press 1 to speak with an agent. Authorities say neither the IRS nor other agency would call to advise people of some account status, or that there's a warrant for their arrest. They add the IRS would never ask for personal information over the phone.
Anyone with questions should call Glenwood Police or their local law enforcement agency.