Glenwood Police

(Glenwood) -- Residents of Glenwood and elsewhere in KMAland should be on the alert for potential scams.

Glenwood Police notes an uptick on scam-related phone calls, mailings and even text messages in recent weeks. One scam involves alleged companies calling residents, offering something for payment with a gift card. Authorities warn residents not to fall for this scam, as no reputable company would take gift cards as payment.

Police say another popular scam involves residents receiving a phone call from the Internal Revenue Service or federal law enforcement officials warning of illegal activity on their accounts, and the possibility of facing criminal charges unless they press 1 to speak with an agent. Authorities say neither the IRS nor other agency would call to advise people of some account status, or that there's a warrant for their arrest. They add the IRS would never ask for personal information over the phone.

Anyone with questions should call Glenwood Police or their local law enforcement agency.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.