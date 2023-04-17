(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials are prioritizing repairs to the city's outdoor pool facility.
Imagine enduring a long, hot summer without an outdoor pool in your community? Glenwood residents experienced that reality last summer, when the facility's gates remained shut for the entire 2022 swimming season. Efforts to reopen the Glenwood Aquatics Center for this summer began last week. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News crews are working to repair a long list of issues keeping the pool from opening last year.
"When we left last year to start to fill up the pool for the first time," said Farnan, "there was a leak that we found under some of the decking. A fitting had broken. We went ahead and fixed that fitting. I think it was like $40,000 to get that fixed. Then, we started filling it again--and then another pipe fitting broke."
Farnan says the continued problems forced the difficult decision to close it for the entire season.
"Because, it seemed like we were filling it, then we had a problem, then we would fill it and find another problem," he said. "So, we really just wanted to take the time and get JEO back in, and involved to see what needed to be done to have a permanent fix, so that we can have a successful pool season."
Farnan says JEO Consulting and Erickson Construction are working to solve the pool's problems in time for this year's swimming season.
"They're working on some joint sealings," said Farnan. "They're repairing and refitting some tee fittings in the pump house, and also repairing some decking by the high diving boards. JEO and Erickson have been great to work with, and we are really appreciative of them coming back to help us to make sure the pool's operational."
Glenwood was without an outdoor pool from 2005--when the old facility closed--to July, 2016, when the new $5 million opened for business. Though the community enjoys the Mills County YMCA's indoor facility, Farnan says having an summer outdoor destination is vital for children and families.
"It does give the kids something to do," she said. "They want to be outside. They want to be playing in the pool. An indoor pool is great, but in the summer, you want to be outside, and the parents can go, too. It's extremely important to have it open this year."
Farnan says the Y assists the city in operating the outdoor pool, including providing lifeguards for the facility.