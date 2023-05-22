(Glenwood) -- We won't know until later this week when Glenwood's outdoor aquatic center will open for the summer.
For the past two months, officials with JEO Consulting Group and Erickson Construction have worked with the city to troubleshoot problems which kept the facility closed last summer. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News other issues developed with the pool, which first opened in 2016.
"Erickson finished up their repairs earlier in the month," said Farnan. "And then, public works had some additional join sealing and painting to do--that's all been finished. We filled the pool last week, but found that an area we repaired in May of last year was leaking again. We are working with the contractor that made those repairs to have them come back out and look at it, to see why that area is leaking again, because they had just repaired it last year."
Farnan says a timeline for the facility's opening is undetermined.
"We're committed to making sure the pool opens," she said. "We just don't know what the timeline is right now until we get into that concrete to see what the actual issue is, to see if we need new pipes and if we have to order it. I just can't give you a timeline at this time."
Farnan says the city shares local residents' frustrations regarding the continuing pool problems.
"Honestly, where we are right now is not where we thought we would be," said Farnan. "We are just taking it one day at a time, one step at a time, and trying to assure we have a pool season this year. We are as frustrated as everybody else, because we continue to make repairs, then we find something else."
However, Farnan says the city appreciates the JEO's continuing efforts in trying to addressing the facility's issues. Glenwood's outdoor pool first opened in July, 2016 at a cost of around $5 million.