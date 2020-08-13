(Glenwood) -- Two suspects face charges in connection with a Mills County investigation.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Joshua Robert Kisler and 20-year-old Samantha Jo Kisler, both of Glenwood, were arrested late Wednesday afternoon for child endangerment. Joshua Kisler was also charged with failure to provide proof of financial liability, while Samantha Kisler faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects are in custody in the Mills County Jail--Joshua Kisler on $2,000 bond, Samantha on $3,300 bond.