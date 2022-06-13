(Glenwood) -- In the wake of state officials announcing its closure for 2024, the Glenwood Resource Center has been fined for the death of a 30-year-old resident.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals fined the state-run facility, which provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for $10,000 after inspectors found the center staff failed to ensure the resident received at least 101 ounces, or 3000 milliliters, of fluids per day, as ordered by his doctor.
The man -- who had profound intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, and other conditions -- was hospitalized for eight days in November for dehydration and a resulting kidney injury, according to the report filed May 24.
The man was taken back to the hospital on February 16 after a nurse at the center noted his mental status had changed, was lethargic, had high blood pressure and was experiencing "increased jerky movements." Two days later, the man passed away at the hospital.
According to the hospital report, the man was admitted to the hospital with a high concentration of sodium in the blood, acute kidney failure, a urinary tract infection, and severe constipation. The report also states the amounts of fluids noted for the man's daily activity record and the lab results from the hospital "did not add up."