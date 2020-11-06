(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood School District is implementing a number of steps in an attempt to quell a rising number of COVID-19 cases and exposures in its buildings.
Glenwood Superintendent Devin Embray released guidance this week on several steps the district is taking to slow the spread of the virus. The first is a two-week stop to all extracurricular activities for students in grades 6-12 in the district. Embray says the high school's absentee rate recently eclipsed 10%. Coupled with a county-wide 14-day positivity rate over 15%, the district would be eligible to go to remote learning at the high school. Embray, however, says in speaking with staff, Mills County Public Health and the state's epidemiologist, they determined the majority of the cases were coming from activities outside of the school day.
"We're going to put a moratorium on those for two weeks and try to slow the spread and push things back down," said Embray. "That's in addition to trying to push out even more information to our community and our parents about where kids outside of school, who they are hanging with, what they're doing, where they're going, just to try and slow the spread. We want to keep kids in smaller cohort groups, not intermixing and moving around on the weekends and doing a lot of things. That's what our message is right now."
While high school students will remain with in-person learning right now, Northeast Elementary -- which houses PK-2nd grade students -- will be shifting to remote learning Monday. Embray says the move is not tied to student COVID-19 cases, but rather staff.
"The reason we are going online for up to 14 days at our lowest elementary level is due to the staff positivity rate," said Embray. "We're now short many staff at Northeast due to positive COVID or being quarantined or isolated due to that. We're hoping if we go asynchronous for the next 14 days, we can get our staff back on board."
Embray says plans are being made to get students the technology needed during the remote learning period, as well as plans for curbside meal delivery.
"Kindergarten through second grade will have their Chromebooks," said Embray. "Preschool will have packets of information and resources for parents to work with their children at home for the time that we're off. The Chromebooks are going home (Friday) with the students. Communications will be coming out from Northeast about what the students' day will look like starting Monday. In addition to an online ordering system for lunch, so that parents can get an email at home and they can order their meals and go pick them up curbside at Northeast Elementary."
Finally, the Glenwood School Board holds a special meeting Friday morning at 11 to consider implementing a mask mandate for all students and staff in the district. Embray says recent changes in guidelines allow those exposed to a positive COVID-19 case to not have to quarantine if both individuals were wearing a mask.
"With the Governor's switch to the mask wearing being self-monitoring, if both are wearing, that just became a huge gamechanger," said Embray. "I'm really hoping that our board will look at that and help us go with the mask mandate to help keep our kids in school. That will be huge in terms of the number of kids that we have in quarantine or isolating right now. We're at about 90 students in quarantine at the high school level. If we had a mask mandate, we may not have that many."
Current case counts in each building is available from the district's website. Embray was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday morning. You can hear his full interview below.