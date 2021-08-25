(Glenwood) -- Another school year school is underway in the Glenwood School District.
And, school officials are spending another year monitoring COVID-19 developments. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News one major change in his district's Return to Learn plan concerns face coverings. In accordance with state law, Embray says masks are recommended, but not required.
"Those are optional," said Embray. "Those that are wearing masks, we are supporting those people that wear masks, and making sure we have masks available for those who want to wear masks, and that PPE equipment is still available for all of our staff to use, as well."
Likewise, Embray says masks will not be required on school buses--despite conflicting recommendations from federal and state health officials.
"There is a federal executive order indicating that we're supposed to wear masks on buses," he said. "However, we feel it's a conflicting message to our parents that we would require masks on buses, but not require masks in the buildings. So, we are going with the optional on mask wearing on transportation, and supporting those who wear masks, as well."
In addition, Embray says officials will monitor students and staff for any symptoms of the virus.
"If our students are feeling ill, or have symptoms similar to a cold," said Embray, "we want those kids to be reported to the nurses' office, and checked out as to whether they want to be quarantined. The big difference is that public health is not quarantining exposures unless they're symptomatic."
Embray says vaccinations are also an option for students age 12-to-19, as well as staff. He says the district will survey parents in the coming weeks to gauge interest in a vaccination clinic for students, in conjunction with Mills County Public Health. The superintendent adds the COVID situation remains fluid, and the district will continue to adjust its mitigation standards as the situation warrants.