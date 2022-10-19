(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities.
Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
"By doing so, it's probably going to save $10-15 million in a bond project by renovating a building on the campus, versus building a new building on a new site," said Embray. "It's a pretty positive thing, I think, and I think our community will respond in a positive way to that, to save money on a bond building new-on-new."
Embray says the Glenwood district is no stranger to the center's facilities.
"We were on the campus for 18 years with the middle school in the Meyers Building," said Embray. "So, the state is looking at the Meyers Building for us to occupy. We would be looking at renovating that, and turning it into an elementary (building).
Embray says the board is expected to discuss the GRC option at its next regular meeting Monday evening at 6.