(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District is among the entities impacted by the impending closing of a major employer in the community.
Governor Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders recently announced the closing of the Glenwood Resource Center in 2024. Iowa Department of Human Services officials say the facility is authorities to employ 716 full-time workers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the facility's closing means a potential enrollment hit from families of workers leaving the area.
"We potentially have the ability to lose as many as 50-to-150 students," said Embray. "But, we're hoping that doesn't happen. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the intellectually disabled up there, as well as the employees. They've done a great job. We're going to do everything we can to keep those families in our communities, and around here."
Embray says the center's closing would mean a financial blow to the district with the loss of students. The superintendent says the district is taking steps to help soften the blow of the GRC's future closing for employees.
"We're working very hard with Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Western Community College, and workforce development in Nebraska to try and seek out retraining opportunities for those that may not be able to transition from a current career at the GRC in terms of what their skill sets are to something different," said Embray. "We're in talks right now with trying to organize that right now, and get that going, and we're trying to get some assistance from the governor's office with that."
Over the years, Embray says the district and GRC enjoyed a good relationship.
"The GRC campus under Dr. (William) Campbell did pretty innovative things back in the day," he said. "We were able to house our middle school--or at least two grades of our middle school--up on the campus for several years before a new high school was built. We currently have our daycare program, Kids Place, up on the GRC campus, as well as our administrative offices for the district on the GRC campus building."
He adds the GRC's closing has impacted plans for future facilities renovations. Results of a comprehensive study recently identified potential projects such as a complete renovation of Northeast Elementary School, including a 3rd through 5th addition to the building, and repurposing the existing West Elementary School into district offices, a new Kids Place site, and ancillary services. But, Embray says "timing's not a greatest" for a major facilities referendum. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray here: