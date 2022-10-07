(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs.
At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
"One of the things that the GRC has come out and said is having a school presence up on the campus would be a positive move to allow a repopulation of the campus once the campus closes," said Embray. "Our board is entertaining that idea. We're taking that proposal to the board on Monday night to see if they want to finalize that."
In addition to finding a new use for the GRC's facilities, Embray says the move would save the district money.
"By doing so, it's probably going to save $10-15 million in a bond project by renovating a building on the campus, versus building a new building on a new site," said Embray. "It's a pretty positive thing, I think, and I think our community will respond in a positive way to that, to save money on a bond building new-on-new."
Embray says the Glenwood district is no stranger to the center's facilities.
"We were on the campus for 18 years with the middle school in the Meyers Building," said Embray. "So, the state is looking at the Meyers Building for us to occupy. We would be looking at renovating that, and turning it into an elementary (building).
In a previous interview, the superintendent acknowledged cooperation with state officials is necessary in order for the district to utilize the GRC's facilities in the future. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Devin Embray here: