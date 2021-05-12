(Glenwood) -- Face coverings are now voluntary rather than mandatory in the Glenwood School District.
By a 3-to-1 vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board approved a resolution lifting the district's mandates on mask wearing for students and staff. In addition, visitors will once again be allowed in the district's offices. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News board members made the decision after hearing feedback from patrons calling on school officials to end the mask mandates in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There were people there presenting information to the board during the open public comment section," said Embray. "The board took that information, and took what they had received as feedback, as well, and discussed it fairly in depth. The motion was actually not really a mandatory motion, but they did make a motion to lift the mandate, so it was optional for mask wearing the remainder of the year. And, visitors would be allowed to enter into the office areas of the buildings."
The board's decision came as Mills County's 14-day positivity rate was at 7.2% as of Tuesday--down from last week's rate of 11%. Embray says there's "split decisions" on whether coronavirus is easing in the community.
"There's a lot of folks that are saying no, that it has not," he said. "The data in our county would say we're low, but that we also have a low vaccinated population, as well. It's difficult to get to the vaccination level we need for herd immunity--and that's the big push right now. We have others on the other side of the fence that are just not getting the vaccination right now--and that's the big rub."
Information from Mills County Public Health indicated more than 30% of the county's population is fully vaccinated as of this week. Embray, however, says the district's case numbers have declined. Currently, the COVID-19 dashboard listed on the district's website indicates only one positive case related to school contact.
"We have a low positivity rate in our school systems," said Embray. "Based on events that have happened, we have not seen a big spike or surge in our positive cases. So, I think that played heavily into the board, as well."
Embray says the district's students have been "phenomenal" in terms of mask wearing, and following COVID mitigation strategies. And, he calls the district's staff "rock stars" for dealing with what has been an extraordinary--and challenging--school year.
"It's just been a very difficult year," he said. "A very stressful year. Every department that touches kids has had stress beyond belief. We are trying to make lemonade out of a lemon year. Our standardized testing scores are just starting to roll in right now. We feel really good about the accomplishments of what's been done, and what's happening, and we're hoping to share that information with our staff soon. It's just been a trying year."
Though mandates are lifted, Embray says students and staff are still encouraged to wear masks when indoors. Additionally, attendees are required to wear masks at Glenwood High School's graduation ceremonies May 30th at 2 p.m. at the Glenwood High Gym. School officials will livestream the ceremonies on a Youtube link available on the district's website for those unable to attend in person.