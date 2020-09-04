(Glenwood) -- Planning continues for a Homecoming celebration unlike any other in the Glenwood School District.
Earlier this week, the Glenwood City Council by a 3-to-2 vote approved an amended route and mitigation plans for Glenwood High School's Homecoming parade September 25th. Now, it's up to the district's Homecoming parade committee to pull it off without a hitch. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says one of the changes from past year's parades involves relocating the route away from the city's square to a more residential path, in order to increase social distancing between students and spectators, alike.
"If you've been around Glenwood in the Homecoming parade, you know it's elbow-to-elbow in past years," said Embray. "So, this year, it would look a lot different. They're not going to utilize the square as they have in the past, and they're going to lengthen the route out, limit the amount of floats that can be in it to just a little over the school floats. Participants that in the parade have to do the six-feet social distancing, have to do the masks. Spectators are expected to wear masks, and be social distanced, as well. They're going to have to mark the route out in terms of marking of social distancing for spectators."
Embray says other mitigation centers on the parade participants.
"We typically, traditionally have had our elementary kids participate on floats," he said. "So, we have a lot more mitigation efforts we have to consider with a float, in terms of being six feet apart on a float. There's going to be a limited number of people that can actually ride on a float. They'll mostly likely be walking in a parade, instead of riding on a float."
While final plans are not set, Embray expects a capacity limit to be placed at Glenwood High's Homecoming football that evening. And, other Homecoming events are still in question.
"We also have the coronation we're trying to mitigate at this point in time," said Embray. "We're trying to figure out if that will be able to happen. The Homecoming dance, as well, and whether mitigation efforts can happen. All those plans are still the works right now. We haven't said no at this point, but it's possible some of these things aren't going to happen."
While saying his charge as superintendent is to make the school year as normal for kids as possible, Embray says safety is still the number-one consideration. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.