(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities.
Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
"Should that be possible," said Embray, "then, our last final, phase of our facilities project would be completed somewhere before 2027, and that we would be looking at going to a bond vote somewhere in 2024."
School officials have discussed using one of the GRC's buildings once its closes in 2024 to fill the district's elementary needs. However, Embray says the district must await the result of HDR's survey for the state of Iowa to determine the feasibility of using the center's facilities to meet elementary needs.
"They're going to be putting together some initial plans or charrettes hopefully by the end of the year--or early January or February," he said. "We're hoping to have our architect on board by our December meeting, and if we can have our architect on board by then, they can work with HDR, and they can, together, confirm whether that's the location to do our final phase, or not."
Embray expects the formation of a parent's committee to assist in the facility planning process, and holding future meetings to garner public feedback. However, the superintendent none of that will take place until after an architect is in place.
"The architect will come on board, and do a programming review of our needs of where we're at in terms of Northeast programming," said Embray, "and how that would look, then look at West Elementary to determine whether or not renovating up on the campus is a possibility through HDR's blessing, or whether or not they would say build new-on-new. If new-on-new-because of the current environment of our economy--we may be able to do that, we may have to pull back and do a scaled-back version with West where it currently sits."
One estimate indicates renovation of a GRC building into an elementary facility would save the district approximately $10 million to $15 million. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Devin Embray here: