(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District is among those in KMAland conducting all classes via computer in recent weeks.
Students and staff remain in a remote learning mode through Thanksgiving as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News school officials originally shifted the high school and Northeast Elementary School to on-line instruction last week.
"Initially, our high school went down due to the high positivity outside of school in activities," said Embray. "In our lower elementary, we just had a high number of positivity of staff. Our student positivity rate was low, but our staff was pretty high. So, those two buildings went on remote learning. They've been on for a week. So far, this is the second week for that."
Embray says the suspension of in-person activities was extended to the district's other two facilities late last week.
"While we did not have a high positivity rate or absenteeism in those buildings," he said, "We did have over 125 students out in quarantine between those two buildings. So, we met with (Mills County) Public Health, and determined it was in our best interest if we just took the other two buildings, and went remote. Now, all four buildings are in remote through next Tuesday."
Embray says COVID-19-related demands pushed the district's instructors to the limit, and shrunk Glenwood's pool of substitute teachers.
"Our staff at the high school prior to going to remote was just burning the candle at both ends," said Embray, "and covering each other during their planning periods, because we didn't have enough staff to substitute staff for them. Our staff has really stepped up to the plate, and done a phenomenal job of meeting kids' needs, whether in-person or remote right now."
Like other districts, Glenwood was forced into on-line instruction last spring, when all of Iowa's schools were closed due to coronavirus' initial thrust. The superintendent believes instructors feel better about remote learning this time around.
"We've been trying to provide training over the summer," he said, "and, again, trying to provide staff support in the creation of their lessons, and the recorded sessions. I think our staff would say they're much better now than they were in the spring. But, they would probably also say that they could be a lot better at it if they had a couple years' training in on-line instruction. I think all of us across the state would feel better if we had that."
Embray says school officials will meet with Mills County Public Health early next week to decide whether to return to in-person learning November 30th. Students and staff are off next Wednesday through Sunday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.