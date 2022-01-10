(Glenwood) -- Glenwood is among the KMAland communities seeking a federal funding infusion for a long list of upgrades in the community.
Glenwood Mayor Ron Kohn was among those in attendance at a roundtable discussion with Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne late last week regarding the recent infrastructure bill approved in Congress and signed by President Biden. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Kohn says his community is among those seeking assistance from the bill for future water, street and sewer projects.
"We have aging infrastructure like most communities do," said Kohn. "So, if we could benefit from some of these funds, that could take a burden off of our local taxpayers. That would be greatly appreciated at this point."
In addition to being about a half-century old, Kohn says the city's water and sewer infrastructure suffered major damage from the 2019 Missouri River flooding. And, he says federal funding is hard to obtain.
"Glenwood Municipal Utilities has received some funding," he said. "But, like Pacific Junction and Hamburg, they are still waiting for this federal funding to come through so that they can make plans for the future. Whatever it's going to be, I know that it's going to be in millions--plural."
Kohn says another infrastructure issue involves the city's aging, outdated fire station. He says the city has faced hurdles in finding a solution to the structure's problems.
"One of the problems is finding a space for it," said Kohn. "So, as we've looked around for options, and with a flood plain running through the city, there, we are probably going to be looking at remodeling or rebuilding the fire station on its current site. That presents the challenge of removing and replacing the site, and how it can be done."
Kohn expects discussion on the fire station project to take place at future council meetings. The mayor hopes plans and costs projections for renovations will be finalized by this spring. You can hear the full interview with Ron Kohn here: