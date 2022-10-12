(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials are hoping to "wake up" the downtown business district with a major facelift project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Glenwood City Council approved a resolution establishing boundaries for phase one of the city's facade improvement project, and authorized and directed Mayor Ron Kohn to apply to the state's Community Development Block Grant program for assistance in a downtown revitalization program. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city is targeting the downtown square for storefront improvements.
"We've been talking about this for about two or three years now," said Farnan. "It's just been something we've been passionate about, hoping to kind of wake up the square a little bit. We've seen other cities where they have done it, and it does promote other businesses to kind of do that to their businesses, and it does promote some interior renovation, as well."
Farnan says up to eight downtown businesses are expected to participate in the program.
"Our square's beautiful," said Farnan. "Just even a little bit of facelifting will really set it part. We're very lucky to have the square that we have, and we want to make sure we showcase that."
Farnan says the city seeks a CDBG totaling more than $497,000.
"The city's contribution will be $243,453," said Farnan. "Then, the owner match will be $204,239. Now, this is the maximum. It depends on whether these projects end up costing that much, but that's the maximum out of pocket that will come from the city and the property owners."
She says the project's total cost is more than $944,000. City officials are working with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to secure the grant. While declining to specify a timeline for the CDBG awards, Farnan says SWIPCO officials indicate the city has a good chance of receiving one.