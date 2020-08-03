(Glenwood) -- A third suspect has been arrested following last week's shooting incident in Glenwood.
Glenwood Police are still investigating the incident occurring late Thursday evening in the 500 block of Locust Street, where a 17-year-old male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound. The minor was sent to a hospital via medical helicopter with undisclosed injuries.
Following an extensive search, two juveniles--a 17-year-old Omaha male and a 15-year-old Council Bluffs female--were arrested on unrelated charges of 3rd degree burglary. Police say a third suspect--a 17-year-old male from Glenwood--was arrested late Friday morning on similar charges. Further charges are pending against all three suspects.
Police say the investigation continues, and no further information will be released, as the individuals involved are juveniles. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mills County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call the Glenwood Police Department at (712) 527-4844.